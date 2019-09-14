BREAKING: Illinois Police Find Thousands Of Aborted Baby Remains At Abortionist’s Home

Will County, Illinois authorities are reporting tonight that they have found thousands of preserved fetal remains in the home of deceased abortion Ulrich Klopfer.

CBS 2 reports, “More than 2,200 medically preserved fetal remains were found by a family after the death of a well-known abortion doctor last week, the Will County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday night. The Will County Coroner’s Office was called to the property by a family attorney after Dr. Ulrich Klopfer died on Sept. 3. The attorney said the family found what appeared to be fetal remains while going through the doctor’s personal property and requested proper removal. Investigators found and took possession of 2,246 medically preserved fetal remains at the location in unincorporated Will County.”

Perhaps foreshadowing the discovery today, an Indiana state inspection of Klopfer’s abortion mill cited him for failure, “to ensure that the results of pathological examinations performed were included on 672 Terminated Pregnancy Reports submitted to ISDH” according to CheckMyClinic.org.

Planned Parenthood and NARAL, it should be noted, fought Indiana’s fetal burial law, which would have prevented this.

Klopfer is the poster child for abortionists, abusing women and failing to report sexual abuse.

The South Bend Tribune reported in 2016, “He spoke of a 10-year-old girl raped by her uncle who he performed an abortion on in an Illinois hospital but didn’t notify police about the child abuse. Instead, he let her go home with her parents, who knew of the rape and refused to prosecute….Klopfer, 71, is likely Indiana’s most prolific abortion doctor in history with numbers going into the tens of thousands of procedures in multiple counties over several decades.Testimony during Thursday’s hearing – which ended this morning – showed a man who was essentially using the same abortion and sedation procedures from the 1970s and 1980s.”

Echoing the talking points of today’s abortion supporters, Klopfer, who failed to report the rape of a 10-year-old girl to the police, is quoted as saying, “Women get pregnant, men don’t. We need to respect women making a decision that they think is best in their life…I’m not here to dictate to anybody. I’m not here to judge anybody.”

Kermit Gosnell would be proud.